Trump Nemesis Ramps Up Trolling That His White House Hates

Another Democrat is trying to get under Donald Trump’s skin by parodying the president’s all-caps, unhinged social media style.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a longtime Trump critic, is taking a page from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s trolling playbook.

The new style of online attacks appears to be gaining popularity with Democrats wanting to strike back at Trump’s rants.

Rep. Jamie Raskin has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump since the president's first term. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“YOU DID IT, MR. PRESIDENT! YOU’RE RUINING THE ECONOMY THAT WAS LAST YEAR ‘THE ENVY OF THE WORLD’ (THE ECONOMIST),” Raskin posted on X while sharing a Washington Post report showing the U.S. job market weakened further in August, with more job seekers than openings for the first time since the pandemic.

“YOUR STUPID POLICIES ARE SLOWING JOB GROWTH, LOWERING WAGES AND HURTING OUR SMALL BUSINESSES WHILE THE SUPER-RICH AVOID TAXES. WE KNOW YOU LOVE PUTIN BUT PLEASE STOP TURNING US INTO RUSSIA SIR!” he added.

It isn’t Raskin’s first time mocking Trump using the trolling tactic. In August, he posted: “THANK YOU, MR. PRESIDENT. YOU ARE OBVIOUSLY A MASTERMIND OF TRADE,” while sharing a CNN headline about hundreds of items becoming more expensive due to Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

“WE ARE NOW PAYING THROUGH THE NOSE FOR OUR BASIC NEEDS. YOU BROKE YOUR PROMISE TO LOWER PRICES ON DAY ONE BUT YOU CAN KEEP YOUR PROMISE TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILE, SIR!!”

Raskin has a history of clashes with Trump, and served as lead impeachment manager during the president’s second impeachment trial after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in 2021

Newsom, seen as a potential 2028 Democratic candidate, has seen his national profile rise after he and his office started copying Trump’s writing style. Newsom’s trolling tactic also has the added bonus of highlighting to MAGA just how absurd the president appears by copying how he posts on social media.

Gavin Newsom's trolling tactic has been praised for being combative against Donald Trump. Anadolu/Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump eventually cracked and lashed out at Newsom. “Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls,” Trump posted to his Truth Social on Aug. 20, this time without the call-caps style. “He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!!”

The not-so-subtle tactic from Newsom also seemed to have been lost on Vice President JD Vance, who told Fox News’ Laura Trump that “you can’t mimic President Trump’s style. He is who he is.”

In response, Newsom’s office posted on X: “COUCH BOY, I’M NOT MIMICKING DOZY DON. I’M MOCKING HIM. ONLY SOMEONE WITH A LAW DEGREE FROM CHUCK E. CHEESE COULD BE AS DUMB AS YOU!!! — GCN.”

Newsom defended the trolling strategy during a press call with the Daily Beast and other reporters. “If nothing else, we’ve called out the absurdity of the normalization of Donald Trump,” he said.