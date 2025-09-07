Newsom Brutally Renames Trump’s Rose Garden

California Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a fresh round of attacks on President Donald Trump in his unrelenting campaign to reality-check the MAGA base.

Honing in on Trump’s grand reopening of the freshly paved-over Rose “Garden” on Friday, Newsom rebranded the concreted site the “Predator Patio.”

“After ripping health care from 17 million Americans and slashing food stamps for kids, we’re glad Mike ‘Marie Antoinette’ Johnson and his boy friends had time to toast the grand opening of the Predator Patio,“ Newsom’s press office wrote on X in response to a tweet from Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

Johnson was instrumental in passing Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” in July, which is estimated to put as many as 17 million Americans at risk of losing healthcare coverage. It also cuts $300 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program over the coming decade.

During the pandemic, Newsom found himself compared to Antoinette—the luxury-loving last queen of France—for attending an indoor, 12-person fine-dining experience while advising Californians to social distance and mask up.

The dig at Johnson was not the only one Newsom made about Trump’s dinner for Republican allies. Replying to the same tweet, Newsom trashed the hypocrisy of the luxury meal for the newly-formed “Rose Garden Club.”

“Our economy is in a downward spiral, but don’t worry—the @GOP are spending their time cheersing Diet Cokes at a new, exclusive ‘club’," Newsom wrote on his own X account.

The Trump administration’s latest economic report paints a bleak picture of the impact of the leadership’s policies.

Despite firing his statistics chief, Erika McEntarfer, in August, the jobs report released on Friday shows just 22,000 new jobs were created in August, far below the projected 75,000.

The report also revised down the June figures, showing a net loss of 13,000 jobs in the month. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3 percent—the highest it has been since December 2021.

Trump’s inaugural Rose Garden Club dinner was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, as well as Johnson. Trump told guests on Friday that the club is for “people that can bring peace and success to our country.”