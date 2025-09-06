California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken aim at senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller once more, this time revealing that his office is “giving serious thought” to taking away Miller’s California residency. “He is not a great American, and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!” Newsom wrote in a Friday evening tweet. Accompanying the post was a photo of Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter franchise, who Newsom has compared Miller to in the past, as well as Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine. Newsom has zeroed in on Miller, considered the architect behind the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant crackdown, before, labelling him a “fascist c--k”, and, last week, calling him “shrill” and asking him to stop yelling. Miller, who was raised in Santa Monica by liberal parents, has been denounced by many of his fellow Angelenos, with protestors bearing signs that read ”Santa Monica apologizes for Stephen Miller" and “Stephen Miller, who raised you?” at this summer’s ‘No Kings Day’ protests in Los Angeles.

AS PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED, WE ARE GIVING SERIOUS THOUGHT TO TAKING AWAY STEPHEN MILLER’S CALIFORNIA RESIDENCY. HE IS NOT A GREAT AMERICAN AND IS, IN MY OPINION, INCAPABLE OF BEING SO! — GCN pic.twitter.com/6ql6qJpW0n — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 6, 2025

X