Newsom’s Office Brutally Burns ‘Fascist C***’ Stephen Miller

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office has called White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a “fascist c---’ in a scorched-earth tweet.

The post, which went out at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday from the verified account, accused Miller of launching an “assault on democracy” and suggested that Miller’s wife, Katie, had an affair—a rumor that began after she left her White House post to work for former “First Buddy” Elon Musk’s xAI. Yet Musk has since dramatically unfollowed Katie, sparking rumors of a professional breakup.

This fascist cuck in DC continues his assault on democracy and the Constitution, and his attempt to replace the sovereignty of the people with autocracy.



Sorry the Constitution hurt your feelings, Stephen.



Cry harder. https://t.co/3a4pvYftxb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 12, 2025

In response to Miller slamming a “communist judge” for blocking ICE from making arrests without “reasonable suspicion,” Newsom’s office tweeted, “This fascist c--- in DC continues his assault on democracy and the Constitution, and his attempt to replace the sovereignty of the people with autocracy.”

Miller posted that the judge’s order was “an act of insurrection against the United States and its sovereign people.”

Rumors have circulated that Stephen Miller's wife cheated on him with Elon Musk. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To that, Gavin’s press office added, “Sorry the Constitution hurt your feelings, Stephen. Cry harder.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Newsom’s press office for comment, and so far Newsom’s official X account has not interacted or responded to the tweet. However, the tweet did cause some social media users to lament the loss of “decorum.”

“How is this appropriate?” wrote one X commentator. Another X user added, “Where has decorum gone? oh my word

This isn’t the first time Miller’s marriage has been dragged into political mudslinging. On the heels of Musk and Katie’s joint exit, the Democratic Party’s official X account tagged Miller in a photo of an empty chair facing a bed.

Meanwhile, Newsom, who is expected to launch a 2028 presidential bid, has stepped up his critiques of President Donald Trump’s policies using his own official X account.

On Friday, Newsom slammed Trump in response to a video showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shooting tear gas and pepper bullets at children. The immigration officials were raiding a marijuana growing facility in Camarillo, California, when officers began firing a the crowd.

“This fascist c--- in DC continues his assault on democracy and the Constitution, and his attempt to replace the soverignty of the people with autocracy,” Newsom wrote. Michael Buckner/Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields,” Newsom wrote on X alongside footage of the incident. “Trump calls me ‘Newscum’—but he’s the real scum.”

Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields.



Trump calls me “Newscum” — but he’s the real scum. pic.twitter.com/fj0l25mRBN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

Newsom has also upped his public callouts of MAGA figureheads online, calling out the popular far-right influencer page “Libs of TikTok” for claiming that an “Anti-ICE protestor just PULLED A GUN on ICE agents in California.”

Of course I condemn any assault on law enforcement, you shit poster.



Now do Jan 6. https://t.co/7DBFqGVQS1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

“Will @GavinNewsom condemn this??” the page asked.