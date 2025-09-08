Newsom Trolls Trump’s Beef Blunder: ‘This Aged Well’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has mocked Donald Trump over the president’s promise to “immediately” lower food costs once back in the White House.

Newsom sent Trump a reminder of his campaign promise to batter rising food costs, after the president was grilled about record-high beef prices.

Trump said Sunday that prices would decline “once our policies kick in,” adding, “The price of beef will be going down just like the price of eggs went down, and the price of a lot of other grocery items went down. Beef will go down. It’ll all go down.”

In response, Newsom, who has started frequently mocking the president, shared a speech of Trump making the same pledge during the 2024 campaign.

“This aged well,” Newsom posted on X while sharing a clip of Trump’s August 2024 remark at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort.

The campaign event featured the president standing beside grocery items and easy-to-understand charts showing how the cost of everyday food items such as cereal and white bread has risen under the Biden administration.

Gavin Newsom has been frequently attacking and mocking Donald Trump amid rumors of a 2028 bid from the California governor. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“How can anybody afford that?” Trump asked. “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down.”

However, the first eight months of Trump’s second term have also been plagued by rising food costs, especially the still-increasing costs of beef.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, the average cost of ground beef in July 2025 hit $6.25 a pound, topping the previous record of $6.12 set in June, which itself marked the first time prices ever breached $6. Overall, beef and veal prices were 11.3 percent higher in July 2025 than they were in July 2024 under the Biden administration.

The USDA projects beef prices could rise another 9.9 percent before the end of 2025.

The reason for the price increase can be attributed to several factors, including droughts in the U.S. and a screwworm outbreak in Mexico, which has affected cattle herd numbers, as well as Trump’s sweeping 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods, including beef, which came into effect in August.

Donald Trump made a vow the immediately bring down food prices throughout his 2024 campaign. Adam Gray/Getty Images

Newsom also mocked Trump’s track record on other grocery items he promised would come “way down” in a separate Sunday X post.

“Those ‘groceries’ Trump says he won on: – eggs: UP – chicken: UP – orange juice: UP – bacon: UP – bread: UP – coffee: UP. Great work, Donald Trump,” Newsom wrote.