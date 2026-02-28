Trump, 79, Weirdly Takes Credit for Improving Pal’s Sex Life

President Donald Trump has bizarrely begun crediting his economic policies for improving people’s sex lives.

Speaking in Texas on the latest leg of his so-called “affordability and economy tour,” the 79-year-old billionaire gloated to the crowd about a police officer he knew, whose wife “treated him like a dog” but now viewed him as a financial genius thanks to his retirement savings improving.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“Is anybody unhappy with the job I’m doing?” the president asked the crowd in Corpus Christi, Texas. “Your 401ks have doubled, right? Have they doubled?”

He continued: “I have a policeman… this wonderful, tough policeman from New York. He’s taking good care of us. And he said: ‘Sir, it’s so good. My married life has gotten so much better.’

“[I asked] why? ‘My wife thought I was a loser. Financially, I couldn’t make any money because my 401k was dying for years, and now she thinks I’m the smartest financial genius ever. It’s made my sex life good. It’s made my life good. It’s given me a tremendous boost in life, sir.’

President Donald Trump departs after speaking at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

“This is a big, tough cop,” Trump reiterated. “He said, ‘My wife treated me like a dog, and now she thinks I’m a financial genius.’”

After two days away from the public spotlight, Trump headed to Texas on Friday to push affordability ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The visit was his first post-State of the Union trip, and came ahead of next week’s bitterly fought Senate primary showdown between four-term incumbent Senator John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Congressman Wesley Hunt—all of whom have promoted themselves as Trump allies.

The warring parties, Ken Paxton (L) and John Cornyn, are fighting it out to be the Republican choice to run in Texas. Getty Images

It also emerged after Trump’s top White House aides held a strategy meeting earlier this month, warning administration officials that the economy would be a top-tier issue for voters.

The meeting, hosted by Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles, also urged administration officials to stay on message about affordability as the midterms approach in a bid to counter the president’s unpredictable behavior and tendency to go wildly off-script.

But speaking at the Port of Corpus Christi on Friday afternoon, Trump often did exactly that. He veered into his usual rant about the 2020 election being rigged, teased that he might try to run for an unconstitutional third term, and launched yet another racially-charged tirade against Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

At one point, the president even suggested he would nominate Texas Senator Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court, telling the crowd: “He is such a pain in the a**, but he’s so good and so talented.”

Trump teased that he might nominated Texas Senator Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court. Heather Diehl/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Trump did, however, come back to boasting about the economy, even as the latest figures from his own Commerce Department showed that economic growth slowed to an annual rate of 1.4 percent—well below expectations and a significant drop from the previous quarter’s 4.4 percent pace.

Inflation has also accelerated, according to the latest data, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rising 2.9 percent over the year in December 2025, the highest level since March 2024.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Port of Corpus Christi on February 27, 2026 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

However, Trump gloated about the stock market doing well, which he said had helped retirement savings grow for Americans—including that “tough policeman” from New York.

“Everybody’s up. Has anybody gone down with their 401ks? Because if you do, you’re a loser,” he said.

The story was not the only bizarre anecdote Trump has told in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, during an unhinged press conference where the president railed against the Supreme Court for striking down his tariff policies, Trump pivoted to an unrelated anecdote about a steel factory president from Georgia who wanted to kiss him.

“We were in Georgia, and I said to the owner—I made a speech at a factory that makes steel products—and I said, ‘How are you, nice to meet you, how’s business?’” Trump recalled.

Trump then claimed the man said, “President, I’d love to kiss you.”