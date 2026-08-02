Trump, 80, Self-Soothes With Disturbing AI Slop Spree

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday afternoon winding down in one of the few ways he seems to know how: by posting bizarre, AI-generated images of himself on Truth Social.

Trump, 80, went on yet another disturbing posting blitz in which he imagined himself as Elvis Presley, mocked his political foes, daydreamed over his “Arc de Trump,” and laid claim to both Venezuela and Greenland.

The president posted 43 times from Saturday morning to afternoon, which included a mix of reposts and his usual AI slop.

His standout post of the day was one in which he donned an Elvis Presley-inspired jumpsuit, complete with a bedazzled eagle next to his exposed chest. The image was posted with no caption or context.

Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated]

Trump also spent several posts self-soothing over his advanced age. One image of himself was captioned, “President Trump ages in reverse!” Another post sat current Trump and young Trump next to each other, accompanied by the caption, “Same Guy. Even more energy now!”

The president bizarrely referred to himself in the third person in one post, writing, “President Trump is fixing our wonderful White House, just like he is fixing our Country!” Another image of him, taken in May 2024 as he arrived at a Manhattan courthouse for the Stormy Daniels hush money trial that saw him found guilty of 34 felony counts, was captioned, “Only Trump.”

A separate AI-generated post depicted Trump as a Revolutionary War general leading soldiers into battle, with a battered American flag waving behind him.

Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated]

In another post, Trump shared a mock-up of this much-hyped triumphal arch project in Washington, D.C. He captioned the image, “The Triumphal Arch, prior to affixing the magnificent Statues and Artwork!”

In two other posts, Trump attacked his perceived political foes Bruce Springsteen and rising Democratic star James Talarico by mocking their appearances.

The president also made clear that he’s still thinking about claiming Venezuela and Greenland, despite strong international pushback to the bonkers idea. In one image, captioned the “51st state,” Venezuela was overlaid with the American flag. In an even more bizarre photo, a gigantic Trump peeked over the mountains of Greenland with the caption, “Hello, Greenland!”

Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated]

Trump made a string of other posts without an apparent overarching theme, including two dedicated to Abraham Lincoln, a split-face composite of him and George Washington, an AI-generated photo of him kissing a golden Jesus Christ on the cross, and a Trump 2028 poster.

The president also dedicated a throwback to an AI-generated photo he first posted in May that depicted him walking next to a shackled alien.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated]

The confounding Truth Social posting sprees have become par for the course for the aging president, who appears to delight in sharing these often nonsensical creations online. Trump’s flurry of posts also included one that lashed out at Jeanine Pirro, his pick for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fiasco.

Trump raged at his own appointee for dropping a felony vandalism charge against a suspect in the damage to the pool, which prosecutors attributed to a poor job by the contractor and not to thugs.