Trump, 80, Shows Off Makeup-Caked Hands at Golf Tournament

President Donald Trump tried to cover up his chronically bruised hand beneath a thick layer of makeup as he emerged at a tournament hosted by his golf club in Ireland.

The 80-year-old president stepped out for the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament at his own Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, on Sunday, two days after his droopy face and sleepy appearance at a memorial service for the victims of the September 11 attacks sparked fresh speculation about his health.

Purple and reddish discoloration from the bruise appeared to peek out around the edges of the makeup-covered area. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Trump’s right hand provided its own cause for scrutiny Sunday, with the president caking it in a coaster-sized smear of beige makeup.

The shade was closer to Trump’s natural complexion than some of the makeup he has previously used to disguise the purple bruise, but the result was still unmistakably waxy, leaving his skin with an almost reptilian appearance.

Concerns about Trump’s health resurfaced Friday after the right side of the commander-in-chief’s face drooped significantly as he sat on stage at the Pentagon during the 9/11 memorial. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Purple and reddish discoloration from the bruise appeared to peek out around the edges of the makeup-covered area, and the president’s hand also appeared somewhat swollen.

Trump and his mouthpieces have claimed the bruising on his hand is due to frequent handshaking and his aspirin dosage, which has been a higher-than-recommended amount—325 milligrams daily—for the last 25 years.

Trump has gone to lengths to hide his recurring bruise, whether by dabbing on makeup, clasping it with his left hand, or tucking his hands under a table. Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

However, the handshake defense lost credibility after the right-handed president’s left hand began showing discoloration as well.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, is also frequently seen with swollen ankles—having been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in older people that makes it difficult for blood to return to the heart from the lower extremities.

The aging president has faced mounting scrutiny over his many physical and cognitive issues during his second term.

Concerns about his health resurfaced Friday after the right side of the commander-in-chief’s face drooped significantly as he sat on stage at the Pentagon during the 9/11 memorial service, where he also once again appeared to struggle to stay awake.

Rumors of a possible stroke swirled again on Friday after the president’s memorial appearance. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

His alarming appearance came exactly one year after a droopy face at a 2025 event memorializing the terror attack sparked rumors of a possible stroke. It was the right side of Trump’s face that was abnormally drooping then, too.