Donald Trump’s Cankles on Full Display in White House Return

Donald Trump’s bulging cankles have been caught on camera as the president landed in Washington, D.C., Thursday night.

Trump and first lady Melania disembarked from Marine One at the White House on Thursday after the couple’s state visit to the U.K. this week. The president’s swollen ankles were visible as he walked beside his wife, whose ankles were also on show.

The latest photo comes as Trump’s meetings with King Charles and Queen Camilla and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer throughout the week revealed lashings of make-up attempting to conceal the bruise on his right hand.

The Daily Beast/Reuters

Notably, the president’s touched-up hand was evident in a photo with King Charles, 76, on Wednesday, during a State Banquet with at Windsor Castle.

Trump’s enlarged ankles were also spotted when he cautiously descended the stairs of Air Force One after it landed in the U.K. on Tuesday evening.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast when quizzed on Trump’s health since returning from the U.K.

Donald Trump's concealed bruise is evident in a photo with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The U.S. president may receive some empathy from the 76-year-old King Charles, who has also received attention for his own swollen fingers.

A letter the now King wrote in 1982 after the birth of his son William included the line, “He really does look surprisingly appetizing and has sausage fingers just like mine,” according to Jonathan Dimbleby’s The Prince of Wales: A Biography.

President Donald Trump and King Charles have the most-discussed hands in the world. Pool/Getty Images

Ongoing attention paid to President Trump’s bulbous ankles led to a health evaluation by the White House medical team in July.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time. “In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit.”

The medical examination determined Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where veins struggle to pump blood back to the heart.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One as they arrive at Stansted Airport, in Essex, ahead of the US President's second state visit to the UK. The Daily Beast/Getty

Despite the evaluation, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Barbabella, stated that the president remained “in excellent health.”

The White House previously explained the hand bruising as a byproduct of vigorous handshaking.

A report earlier this month in The New York Times claimed Trump was now opting for meetings in the Oval Office as it meant he didn’t have to stand up for prolonged periods of time.

During a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung last month, the White House cropped the photo of the two men on the administration’s official X account so no ankles were visible.