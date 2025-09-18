Royal Family Posts Very Honest Photo of Trump’s Hand Makeup

Donald Trump slathered on makeup to conceal his hand bruising at Wednesday’s state banquet in the U.K.’s Windsor Castle—and the Royal Family didn’t try to hide it.

The occasion, part of the 79-year-old president’s unprecedented second state visit to the country, had 160 guests, including world leaders in government, finance, technology and media. Trump and the first lady were welcomed to the white-collar affair by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the foursome posed for photographs outside St George’s Hall.

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 This evening, The King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a State Banquet held in their honour at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/WbsbuprR05 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2025

The Royal Family’s X account later chose to post a picture in which Trump was not smiling and his right hand—makeup and all—was visible, as was the case during his initial greeting by the king and queen earlier that afternoon.

The White House has said that the bruising, which has appeared on a more regular basis in recent months, is the result of frequent handshaking and aspirin, “which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

In July, the president was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after undergoing heart tests. CVI makes it more difficult for blood to return to the heart. In Trump’s case, it has resulted in swollen ankles.

However, disgraced doctor Ronny Jackson has attested that Trump “is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen,” and “mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast when asked about the Royal Family’s photo choice.

Speaking ahead of the banquet, Trump called the U.S. the world's "hottest country." Aaron Chown/via REUTERS

In the past, the White House’s X account has posted photos appearing to conceal both the president’s ankles and his bruise.

But not on Wednesday. Trump’s altered hand was in full view in a photo with the king, whose self-described “sausage fingers” were behind his back, just as in the photo of them and their spouses posted by the Royal Family.