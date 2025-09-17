Trump, 79, Rambles Through Error-Filled Windsor Castle Address

Donald Trump confused onlookers with a bizarre speech to King Charles III and guests at Wednesday evening’s state dinner that included factual errors about the number of U.S presidents who have had the honor of visiting Windsor Castle.

“It is a privilege to be the first American president welcomed here,” said Trump, 79. “And if you think about it, a lot of presidents, and this was this was the second state visit and that is the first. Maybe that is going to be the last time—I hope it is, actually." Guests in the room politely chuckled after that line.

It appears Trump was attempting to reference the fact that he is making an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, which no world leader has done before. His first official state visit came in June of 2019.

It is true that this is the first time a president to dine at Windsor Castle on a formal state dinner, but his claim he is the first President to be welcomed at Windsor Castle is false. Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden all visited Windsor Castle during their presidencies. Trump himself took tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in July of 2018.

Trump's trip to the UK has been filled with pomp and circumstance, including a carriage ride with King Charles III. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The speech seemed to embarrass American viewers on social media.

“Does he think he’s the first American president to visit Windsor Castle? Does he not remember that he visited Windsor Castle during his first term? Will anyone ask him why he can’t seem to remember things he’s already done?”, wrote one user on X.

“This was the second, but also the first, maybe the last’... man invented quantum state visits,” joked another user.

“It’s clear it is his 1st 2nd visit, the next will be the 1st 3d visit or perhaps the 2nd 2nd visit, maybe the last thank you for your attention on this matter,” quipped a third.