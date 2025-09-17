Trump, 79, Awkwardly Fawns Over Kate Middleton

Former beauty pageant boss Donald Trump kicked off his visit to the U.K. by gushing over Princess Kate Middleton’s beauty.

The president, 79, and first lady were greeted by Princess Kate, 43, and Prince William, also 43, on the grounds of Windsor Castle Wednesday morning. As soon as the president stepped off Marine One, he shook Middleton’s hand and said, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful.”

The royal family posted a video montage of the moment they greeted the Trumps on X.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Trump is on day two of his unprecedented second state visit to the UK. Wednesday was filled with pomp and circumstance, including a photo op at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb and a “fairground parade” featuring Trump and Melania in a fancy carriage.

On Thursday, Trump will talk politics with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer while Melania, 55, looks at dolls.

The president and first lady will sleep in separate suites during their stay at Windsor Castle.

Princess Kate’s looks have recently been the subject of controversy. She recently dyed her hair blonde, which has divided royal commentators, with some deriding it as “tacky” and others praising it as brave.

The Princess of Wales recently underwent a high-profile battle with an undisclosed form of cancer, and said in January that she is in remission. The dye job has been viewed by some as confirmation that she remains in remission, as dyeing one’s hair is not recommended when undergoing cancer treatment.

Trump’s comments are not the first time he has remarked on the royal family’s appearance. In 2024, he said of Prince William that he’s a “good looking guy,” adding, “some people look better in person.”

Despite the president’s royal welcome, not everyone in the UK is thrilled with his visit. Activist groups have made multiple high-profile attempts to troll Trump with reminders of his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.