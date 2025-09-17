Trump’s Royal Carriage Procession Mocked as a ‘Fairground Ride’

President Donald Trump’s historic second state visit to the U.K. has been blasted by a royal expert as nothing more than a “fairground ride” to entertain the president.

Richard Eden, a writer for the Daily Mail and host of the newspaper’s Palace Confidential podcast, took particular issue with the president’s carriage procession toward Windsor Castle on Tuesday, which was held away from the public view.

“This private carriage procession round the grounds of Windsor Castle is embarrassing, like a fairground ride to entertain the U.S. president,” Eden posted on X. “The whole point of a royal carriage procession is so the public can see you.”

The general public were no where near to the procession through Windsor Castle which Donald Trump took part in. y Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When another X user suggested that Trump’s visit with the Royal Family was largely being conducted behind the walls of the Windsor estate for security reasons, Eden doubled down on his criticism, replying: “We’re not a theme park!”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Windsor on Wednesday morning for what is an unprecedented second state visit for a sitting U.S. president.

The pair was met near Marine One by Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, before being greeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla outside Windsor Castle.

From there, the six took part in a private procession through the Windsor estate, with Trump and the king riding together in one carriage and Melania and the queen following in another.

Queen Camilla and Melania Trump was sat together in the second carriage during the procession. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Normally, such horse-drawn carriage processions are done in full view of the public, such as during weddings or other high-profile occasions like the Royal Ascot horse racing event.

However, during Trump’s visit, the public and protesters were shielded from watching the royals as the procession made its way through the estate toward Windsor Castle, with only saluting members of the military and Royal Guard on hand to observe the carriages.

Other social media users also ridiculed Trump for taking part in a carriage procession out of public view.

The carriage procession ended at Windsor Castle, where a guard of honour greeted President Donald Trump. WPA Pool/Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t mean to be rude, but riding around in a carriage in an enclosed private parkland is a bit like a Disneyland ride,” X user Jane Samuels wrote. “Surely the whole point of riding in the King’s carriage is the public procession? They are treating Trump as a toddler, and I fear the taxpayer is paying for it.”