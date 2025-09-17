Palace Sources Reveal Trump and Melania Have Separate Bedrooms on State Visit

President Trump and first lady Melania will sleep in separate suites at Windsor Castle, according to sources.

Palace insiders have told the Daily Mail that the pair have opted for some privacy and will enjoy their own rooms, as well as sheets shipped in from the U.S. during the U.K. state visit this week.

Thankfully, Windsor Castle boasts more than 1,000 rooms, including state apartments, private chambers, chapels, and offices.

“Below-stairs wags, noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she’d asked for a water bed she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald,” the Daily Mail’s “Ephraim Hardcastle” column reads.

Trump arrives in the U.K. on Tuesday evening. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Alastair Bruce, a commentator for Sky News who specializes in royal matters, explained that principal guests at Windsor enjoy a suite equipped with both a double and single bed, meaning that the couple could have shared a room without Trump stirring Melania’s sleep upon returning from late-night engagements.

The suggestion that the Trumps are effectively separated has lingered in the background of the administration for months. She lives mainly in New York as her husband rips up and redraws the White House in his image down in Washington, D.C.

Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon descended on Windsor Castle with a massive photo of Trump and Epstein ahead of the president's visit. Everone Hates Elon/AFP via Getty

However, their decision to sleep separated by a wall could be considered all the rage at Windsor, since the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are said to have enjoyed their own separate sleeping quarters. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have gone one step further and maintain separate residences.

Trump’s lackeys reportedly combed his Windsor suite before he touched down at Stansted Airport, just outside of London, on Tuesday, surmising that the royal bedding was not up to scratch, the “Ephraim” column states.

His team then provided housekeepers at the 11th-century residence with his preferred bed linen. A courtier joked in response that this was because Trump decided that he did not want to sully royal bedding with his tanning chemicals.

Journalist Michael Wolff has previously said that Donald and Melania Trump are essentially “separated.” In May, he told the Daily Beast Podcast that the pair “live separate lives.”

A photo of Trump and Epstein was projected by a separate activist group, Led by Donkeys, on Windsor Castle. Phil Noble/Reuters

“They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,“ Wolff said. ”And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated. The president of the United States and the first lady are separated.”

The White House, however, has repeatedly labeled Wolff a “lying sack of s--t” and “a fraud.” Officials decried what they called “blatant lies and fabrications” from Wolff.

The Daily Beast has approached the White House for a comment on the claims in the “Ephraim” column.

The New York Times reported in May that Melania effectively “vanishes from view for weeks at a time,” decamping to homes in New York or Florida.