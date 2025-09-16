Melania Will Play With Dolls as Trump Talks With British PM

Melania Trump will admire dolls while her husband talks politics with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the president and first lady’s trip to the United Kingdom.

The first lady is set to tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House with Queen Camilla and visit with Squirrel Scouts Thursday as part of her itinerary for the Trumps’ three-day trip across the pond, which will be their second state visit.

Meanwhile, the president and Starmer will travel to Starmer’s country residence to discuss matters of national interest.

The trip begins Tuesday and will also include multiple ceremonial photo ops, including the couple laying a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb.

Queen Mary's famous Dolls' House celebrated its 100th birthday in 2024. POOL/via REUTERS

Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House was constructed for Queen Mary of Teck and completed in 1924. It sits in Windsor Castle and features miniature replicas of the Castle’s furnishings. It also has working lights and plumbing, as well as an impressive miniature library featuring original stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and A.A. Milne.

While Melania checks out the dollhouse, Starmer and Trump will have a closed-door meeting, attend a business reception hosted by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and hold a joint press conference.

The White House has touted how the Trumps’ unprecedented second state visit to the U.K. will “highlight and renew the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

It is also believed Starmer and Trump will use the opportunity to talk Trump’s tariffs, the war in Ukraine, and the war in Gaza.

On Monday, activists trolled the president ahead of his arrival by unveiling a massive flag featuring a photograph of Trump and Epstein on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The activists, from a group called “Everyone Hates Elon,” said, “It’s time to celebrate the special relationship-the relationship between pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump.

“Trump’s supporters are tearing themselves apart over the Epstein files. Now he’s hoping to escape it all to have tea with the King.”