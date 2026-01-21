Trump Admin Makes Jaw-Dropping Confession About Musk Goons Accessing Social Security Data

The Trump administration has quietly admitted that members of Elon Musk’s DOGE team inappropriately accessed and agreed to share private Social Security data with a political group.

At least two employees of the failed federal cost-cutting department who were assigned to the Social Security Administration agreed to pass on sensitive information to an unnamed political advocacy group in March 2025 without the SSA’s knowledge or approval, according to court documents.

The group had requested that DOGE employees analyze data from state voter rolls as part of a broader effort to “overturn election results in certain states.”

Social Security officials had previously denied that DOGE had potentially compromised personal data. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Department of Justice officials wrote in Jan. 16 court filings that one of the DOGE team members signed an unspecified “Voter Data Agreement” and sent it to the group. The DOJ said it’s unclear if Musk’s DOGE operatives shared SSA data, but evidence suggests they “could have been asked to assist the advocacy group by accessing SSA data to match to the voter rolls.”

The court filings also contain the alarming revelation that a top Musk adviser was copied on a March 2025 email that included a password-protected file believed to hold sensitive data on about 1,000 people. The SSA has been unable to open that file to determine what it contains.

The stunning “corrections to the record” issued by the DOJ follow months of legal battles by the Trump administration to allow the now-disbanded DOGE to access and use Social Security data as part of its mandate to uncover fraud and waste within federal agencies.

The filings also admit that the two unnamed DOGE employees used links to share data through an unapproved third-party server. This detail appears to back up allegations from a DOGE whistleblower last August that members of the department were sharing a Social Security database containing information on hundreds of millions of Americans on an unsecure cloud server.

The SSA said it referred both employees for potential Hatch Act violations. The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from using their government roles for political activities.

Elon Musk's failed DOGE initiative disbanded in November 2025, eight months ahead of schedule. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats have also demanded a criminal investigation into the DOGE workers’ attempts to hand over sensitive personal records to a group seeking to overturn election results.

“We have been warning about privacy violations at Social Security and calling out Elon Musk’s ‘DOGE’ for months,” House Social Security subcommittee ranking member John Larson and Ways and Means Committee ranking member Richard Neal said in a joint statement.

“Elon Musk and his ‘DOGE’ believe they are above the law and refused to appear before Congress. The ‘DOGE’ appointees engaged in this scheme—who were never brought before Congress for approval or even publicly identified—must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for these abhorrent violations of the public trust,” the statement read.

University of Virginia privacy law expert Danielle Citron also suggested the DOGE workers may have violated the Privacy Act, which requires federal employees to access data only as needed to carry out their jobs.

“I’m flabbergasted,” Citron told The Washington Post. “If that information is shared willingly and knowingly, and they are sharing it without the reason they collected it, it’s a violation of the Privacy Act.”