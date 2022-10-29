Trump Adviser Kash Patel Attacks Elon Musk’s ‘Moderation’ Approach On Twitter
OPPOSITE OF FREE SPEECH
Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel went after Elon Musk on Saturday after the Tesla CEO closed the deal to buy Twitter and fired top executives at the company earlier in the week. Patel accused Musk of being in favor of censorship while he promoted Truth Social. “Hey Elon, you know what doesn’t have a free speech jail, Truth Social,” the Trump adviser wrote, referring to a Musk tweet where the sink-carrying new Twitter owner said: “Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.” “Get on Board the freedom train with Dan Scavino, Devin Nunes, and Dan Bongino [a]n[d] Donald Trump,” Patel continued while adding, “TruthOverTweets.” But it didn’t stop there. “Oh good, more moderation—thanks Elon, but that’s the oppsoite [sic] of free speech.” Elsewhere, Patel told a fellow Truth Social user that they shouldn’t return to Twitter. “Don’t need the blue bird,” he said. Patel didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday. Patel—a MAGA-loving kid’s book author who believes Trump can stand over documents and declassify them with his mind—rose to prominence during the end of Trump’s tenure in office.