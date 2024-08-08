Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller was warned he was close to “defamation” after a bizarre tirade on MSNBC suggesting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the “number one traffickers” of “girls into sex slavery on planet Earth.”

Host Ari Melber stepped in after Miller launched his rant in a discussion about the aftermath of January 6.

Miller, one of Trump’s top immigration advisers, said: “A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!”

He continued: “What kind of corrupt system throws Republican lawyers in jail for offering good, sound legal advice, but does nothing with secretaries of state who plainly violate their own state laws and constitutions? How many people are in jail right now?

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the number one traffickers of children– girls into sex slavery on planet Earth! How many people are in jail for that?”

At this point, Melber interrupted, warning Miller: “We’ve gone this far in an exchange, we’re not doing just anything you want to rip off the Internet that’s false. And we’re not doing defamation here! As you know, there’s other Trump allies who’ve got a lot of trouble with that. We’re not doing that here.”

Earlier this month, Miller appeared on Fox News to blast Biden’s decision to leave the presidential campaign, calling it a “full frontal” attack on American democracy.