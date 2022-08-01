Trump Endorses ‘Eric’ in Missouri GOP Senate Race—but Which Eric Is It?
MELTING OUR BRAINS
On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump issued an endorsement in the hotly contested Republican Missouri Senate race. Except Trump didn’t just pick one candidate. Instead, he appears to choose two candidates, both of whom (Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt) have the same first name. “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said in a statement. Following the Trump announcement, through a spokesperson, Greitens told The Daily Beast he was “honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement,” despite the unclear endorsement. “From the very beginning of the race, I have been the true MAGA Warrior fighting against the RINO establishment backing Mr. Schmitt,” he added, citing a message Trump sent out Sunday night on Truth Social slamming Schmitt. Schmitt then also claimed the Trump endorsement as his own, saying in a statement: “It is truly an honor to have President Trump’s endorsement.” The last-minute Trump statement comes just before Election Day and follows The Daily Beast’s reporting that Trumpworld remains very much divided on the race.