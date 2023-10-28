Donald Trump Attacks Judge Who Ruled Ivanka Must Testify In New York Trial

Read it at Politico
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, for ruling that Ivanka Trump would be required to testify despite being dismissed as a defendant in June. In a series of Truth Social posts on Saturday. Trump called Engoron an “Unhinged” and a “Nut Job,” before ranting, “I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me.” In his second post, Trump described Engoron as “grossly incompetent.” On Oct. 25, Engoron forced Trump to testify for insulting a law clerk, and the fined him $10,000 after the former president violated a gag order in the case.