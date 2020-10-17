Trump Attacks ‘Stupid and Obnoxious’ Ben Sasse for Trying to Distance Himself From POTUS
‘LITTLE BEN SASSE’
President Trump unleashed a tired on Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) in a Saturday tweet storm, calling him the “least effective” of the 53 Republican senators, whose “stupid and obnoxious ways” had made him a “liability” to the GOP and an “embarrassment” to Nebraska. On Friday, Sasse was recorded telling constituents that he was vehemently anti-Trump, and wondered, “What the heck were any of us thinking, that selling a TV-obsessed, narcissistic individual to the American people was a good idea?” Sasse, who voted against impeaching Trump and has largely fallen in line with the president’s agenda for four years, admitted he was now worried Trump might take down the Senate with him in a bloodbath election. “That’s why I’ve never been on the Trump train,” the willing Trump train passenger told voters.
On Saturday, Trump predicted Sasse’s about-face would make him so unpopular in Nebraska he’d have to retire. “Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!” he ended his tweets. Trump endorsed Sasse’s reelection campaign in September 2019, and the Nebraska senator is widely expected to win.