Trump Begs Republicans to Pass His Bill Because He’s Always Right About Everything

Congress is barreling toward a knife-edge vote on President Donald Trump’s spending proposals and he is feeling the pressure.

“Our Country will make a fortune this year, more than any of our competitors, but only if the Big, Beautiful Bill is PASSED!” he wrote in an early morning Truth Social post Wednesday.

“As they say, Trump’s been right about everything, and this is the easiest of them all to predict,” he went on. “Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left Democrats push you around. We’ve got all the cards, and we are going to use them.”

The president’s post comes after the Senate cleared his gargantuan spending bill by barely a hair with just 51-50 votes, and as the proposals now make their way toward an equally fractious House ahead of a self-imposed deadline of Friday.

Trump has beseeched his party's Congressional representatives to rally behind his spending bill after it barely passed the Senate. Truth Social/Donald Trump

A number of GOP Reps have taken issue with changes made to the legislation by the upper house, described by Arizona’s Andy Biggs as “amazingly bad stuff” that had rendered the bill, in the words of his Tennessee counterpart Andy Ogles, a “dud.”

Even stalwart MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed reservations about the vote. While the Georgia congresswoman says she largely supports the president’s proposals, she’s lamented the “dire situation” that’s now seen Congress facing “a lot of pressure” to get the measures through before the deadline, adding the whole thing is fast turning into a “s--tshow.”

Even diehard MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed reservations about thundering the proposals through before a self-imposed deadline of Friday. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Severe weather has posed another obstacle, with storms and headwinds grounding a number of D.C.-area flights on Tuesday to leave representatives scrambling to get back to the Capitol in time to cast their votes, which could be held as early as Wednesday afternoon.

“Driving through the night to make votes,” South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace posted Tuesday night, accompanied by photos of her on the road while also, somewhat inexplicably, wearing pink-heart spotted pajamas.