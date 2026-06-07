Trump Blames Televised ‘Fake News’ Meltdown on the Weather

President Donald Trump has justified his shocking Meet the Press tantrum by suggesting that he was just “a bit angry” with NBC News for not adequately controlling the weather to his tastes.

Following his pre-recorded interview with Kristen Welker, which was released Sunday, the president told reporters at an agricultural roundtable: “I just did an interview in the most beautiful barn I’ve ever seen.

“But it was raining. And it was with NBC fake news. And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”

Moments after having a meltdown on 'Meet the Press,' Trump said that the rain made him angry at NBC News. Screenshot//Screenshot/NBC

On X, viewers of both the interview and his follow-up excuse were quick to point out just how bizarre his comments were. “Was it raining in the room? Does he think NBC controls the weather? Make this make sense. (You can’t.),” one person wrote.

A second posted: “Ummm. I’d never seen the rain cause someone psychosis before this, but if that’s a thing for him, maybe Donny shouldn’t come out to play on rainy days???”

In Trump’s interview—inside a sheltered, dry barn with a metal roof—Welker managed to question the president on topics including his election fraud claims, gas prices, the state of American farming, and the war with Iran.

Kristen Welker described 'challenges' which saw Trump storm off set after around 50 minutes. X/@kwelkernbc

Unfortunately, Trump stormed off around 50 minutes after sitting down, laying into Welker for her interview tactics before stomping on his microphone as he left.

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN. One-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” he said, before mockingly adding: “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

While the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Welker—who attempted to stop Trump from leaving in a rage—has shared her own update on X.

“My interview with President Trump on Friday afternoon was unfortunately complicated by weather issues,” she shared alongside a photo of the duo sitting in the barn.

“In spite of those challenges, we still had a substantial conversation on issues from the Iran war to the economy to the so-called ‘anti-weaponization’ fund.”

The president did compliment the "beautiful barn," amid concerns his popularity in rural areas is tanking. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

While Trump claimed to be put on edge by the very existence of rain, it could be that the agricultural setting also proved traumatic for him.