Trump Blames Zelensky and Putin for His Humiliating Failure

Donald Trump can’t seem to understand why Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky hate each other, as his efforts to negotiate a peace deal flail.

Both parties are refusing each other’s terms of agreement for a bipartisan meeting, which has been the cornerstone of Trump’s plan.

Trump had boasted on the campaign trail that he would secure peace on his first day back in office, but eight months later, there is no sign of a breakthrough.

Russia has spent much of the last decade pushing its military into Ukraine, first annexing Crimea and then, in 2022, starting the war that is now raging.

“The hatred between Zelensky and Putin is unfathomable,” the president told reporters before boarding Air Force One. “They hate each other so much, they can’t breathe.”

Firefighters at the site of a Russian airstrike in Kyiv. State Emergency Service Of Ukraine/Reuters

When asked if he still believes a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin, and Zelensky is on the cards, Trump said, “I don’t know, I think I’m going to have to do all the talking. They hate each other.”

Yet despite the setback, the president insisted that talks between the leaders would still take place “relatively soon.”

Trump bragged about his ability to end the war in Ukraine on “Day One” of his presidency on the campaign trail last year, and was quick to claim a peace deal was “done” following his summit with Putin in Alaska last month.

Trump says the hatred between Putin and Zelensky is "unfathomable." Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

However, his hopes quickly unraveled when Putin stated that he would only agree to a meeting with Zelensky if it were held in Moscow, a condition Kyiv deemed unacceptable. He also undermined NATO’s plan to send an international peacekeeping force to the frontlines to enforce a ceasefire by insisting Russia would treat any foreign troops in Ukraine as “legitimate targets.”

In a rare moment of humility, Trump acknowledged the scale of the task ahead of him on Sunday. “I stopped seven wars. I thought this was going to be an easy one for me. But this turned out to be a tough one. The hatred between Zelensky and Putin is unfathomable,” he said.

Elsewhere during the interview, Trump referred to Russia as the “aggressor” in the war, a change in rhetoric after previously refusing to condemn Moscow for invading Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Russia's demands as unacceptable. Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Referring to a large number of troop casualties over the weekend, Trump said, “I want to stop the killing. It just came out that 8,000 soldiers have died this week, from both countries. Some more from Russia, but when you’re the aggressor, you lose more.

“They are Russians, they are not American soldiers — but they’re still human beings. They’re souls. And I want to stop it.”