CHEAT SHEET
ALL BARK
Donald Trump Calls Beto O’Rourke a ‘Poor Bastard’ Who ‘Quit Like a Dog’
President Donald Trump riled up a crowd of supporters in Mississippi Friday night at the expense of Beto O’Rourke, who had earlier announced that he was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. Trump called his former political rival “nasty” and “pathetic” before saying he “quit like a dog” in comments reminiscent of how he described the death of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last weekend. “Oh that poor bastard,” Trump said of O’Rourke. “Poor pathetic guy. He was pathetic. Remember the arms were flailing?” He then went on to say, “Does he ever stand on the floor and speak? But he’s waving his arms and going crazy, and I said ‘What the hell is he doing? What is he on?’’ Trump also described former vice president and Democratic contender Joe Biden as mentally deficient, saying he was “dropping like a rock” in the polls.