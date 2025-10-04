Trump Calls Top Blue State Official ‘Scum’ In Rambling Meltdown

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to post a lengthy diatribe about one of his biggest political enemies, New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her “scum” and demanding her removal from office.

In a Saturday afternoon rant, the president wrote, “Corrupt Letitia James is costing New York State Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in lost business. No company or individual wants to be there, knowing that she’s the ‘Attorney General.’ She is a Complete and Total Disaster, who tried running against Kathy Hochul for Governor, and only got 1% of the Vote in Polls, and QUIT.”

Talking about himself in the third person, he continued, “She then went back to her WITCH HUNT against President Donald J. Trump, and others. Until this ‘SCUM’ is removed from the Attorney General’s Office, no company will move to New York, and few companies will be using the New York Stock Exchange, or NASDAQ, for going Public.“

“The new Texas Exchange will be taking ALL of this business away, and we’re talking Hundreds of Billions of Dollars!” he added, referring to the new Texas Stock Exchange set to be headquartered in Dallas that was approved by the SEC on Tuesday.

Letitia James took on the Trump Organization and won, resulting in a $454 million judgment against the company. This fact may be connected to the current president’s unrelenting pursuit of her. Truth Social

The post was written in response to a Fox News report that claimed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are planning to shutter their New York offices due to James’ “corrupt and dangerous business practices.”

Trump has had James in his crosshairs since she successfully prosecuted the Trump Organization for overinflating the values of its properties to secure better loan terms, resulting in a $454 million judgment against the company.

President Trump has previously called NY Attorney General Letitia James “a criminal who should be forced to resign!” Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Since his return to the White House, Trump has sought to weaponize his authority as president against James, attempting to have her prosecuted for mortgage fraud and later lashing out at the prosecutor who declined to bring criminal charges against her, giving him the option to resign or be fired.

The Department of Justice is still investigating James for “deprivation of rights,” which is when a government official violates someone’s constitutional rights.

James later criticized a Trump official who staked out her home in a brown trench coat as part of the probe, with her attorney Abbe David Lowell condemning the “truly bizarre, made-for-media stunt.”