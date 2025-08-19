Trump Enemy Shames His Goon for Stalking Her in Weird Outfit

New York Attorney General Letitia James has hit out at a Trump official who stalked her home in a conspicuous brown trench coat, purportedly gathering intel as part of a Department of Justice probe.

Two years after James successfully sued Trump for civil fraud, Attorney General Pam Bondi has tapped Ed Martin, a former January 6 attorney who now heads the administration’s “weaponization working group,” to investigate the Democrat for alleged mortgage fraud.

Ed Martin speaks during a press conference on May 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Washington Post/Craig Hudson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

But things took a strange turn on Friday, when Martin, who is based in Washington, D.C., was spotted in Brooklyn in Inspector Gadget-style attire outside James’ multi-family residential property.

The former “Stop the Steal” organizer refused to identify himself when approached by James’ neighbors, but later appeared in an exclusive New York Post article about his visit.

He also subsequently appeared on Fox News, where he declared that he wanted to “lay eyes” on the house at the center of his investigation.

But in a stinging letter sent to the MAGA loyalist, James’ high-profile attorney Abbe David Lowell accused Martin of a “truly bizarre, made-for-media stunt”, which, as it turned out, had also been caught on security cameras surrounding James’ property.

Security cameras captured Ed Martin taking photos outside James' property in Brooklyn. Supplied

“You and your colleague, Neil McCabe, traveled to Brooklyn, New York, to stage a photo opportunity in front of Ms. James’ house,” Lowell says in the August 18 letter to Martin.

“In one still shot, Mr. McCabe is captured taking a photograph of you standing in your trench coat in front of Ms. James’ house-as if this was a visit to a tourist attraction.”

“All the above indicate to me that you are not conducting a serious investigation or review of ‘mortgage fraud,’ and that, despite the lack of evidence or law, you will take whatever actions you have been directed to make good on President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s calls for revenge,” Lowell added.

Abbe Lowe (left) pictured with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (right) who he once represented. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to Martin about his Brooklyn field trip, which, according to Lowell, could be in breach of the DOJ and ethics rules.

He is yet to respond, but on Fox News on Sunday, Martin justified the probe against James, as well as a separate investigation into alleged mortgage fraud against Democrat Senator Adam Schiff.

“All we’re doing at DOJ, and all we’re doing across government, is get the truth out and then, by the way, let’s hold people accountable,” he said.

The investigation into James’ real estate holdings began in April when Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department, accusing her of securing a better mortgage rate by fraudulently stating that a Virginia home she was purchasing with her niece in 2023 would be her primary residence.

At the time, James’s attorney, Lowell, slammed the investigation as an act of “improper political retaliation … publicly instigated and endorsed by President Trump.”

Martin was tapped by Trump for U.S. attorney, but the nomination was withdrawn earlier this year after some senators said they wouldn’t vote to confirm him because of his work defending Jan. 6 rioters.

As head of the “weaponization working group,” he is now tasked with leading DOJ’s investigations into potential abuses of the criminal justice process by current and former officials.

Ed Martin, president of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund speaks during a January 6th field hearing held by Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Last month, the DOJ also opened a separate criminal investigation into the New York Attorney General, accusing her of “deprivation of rights,” an offense that involves a government official violating someone’s constitutional rights in an official capacity.

Sources have told The Daily Beast that the department is pursuing James on the basis that she campaigned for office on a platform of targeting Trump, with the intention of jailing him.

The New York Democrat has been one of the president’s biggest adversaries since she ran for New York attorney general in 2018. She sued Trump in 2022, accusing him of lying about his real estate empire and inflating the value of his properties for financial gain.

He was subsequently fined more than $300 million but is appealing the case.

But Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has accused James of engaging in a political witch hunt against him.