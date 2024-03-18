Trump Can’t Get $464 Million Appeal Bond, Lawyers Say

Donald Trump simultaneously claims he’s much wealthier than a court says but too broke to appeal the judgment that threatens to take away those very riches.

In a court filing written with glaring irony, Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday revealed that the real estate tycoon has failed to secure the gigantic, half-billion dollar bond required to temporarily halt the New York Attorney General from seizing his properties after he lost a bank fraud trial.

The deadline clock is now ticking, with only a week left until AG Letitia James can ask a judge for permission to start grabbing Trump’s Monopoly board portfolio. The former president has until Sunday, March 24, to obtain what amounts to a massive loan—with a surety company guaranteeing to the court that Trump will pay his financial penalty if he ultimately loses the case on appeal.

In a court filing, defense lawyers claimed that they’d been turned away by “about 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers.” Meanwhile, an executive at a company that claims to be “the largest privately held insurance brokerage firm in the world” informed the court that obtaining the bond is “not possible under the circumstances presented.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.