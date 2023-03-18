Former President Donald Trump claimed in an all-caps rant that he will be arrested this Tuesday as a New York prosecutor hones in on a possible indictment.

The twice-impeached ex-president urged his fans to protest and “take our nation back” in response.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” Trump wrote to his Truth Social app on Saturday morning.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” the former president added, echoing his Jan. 6, 2021 calls for MAGA acolytes to gather in D.C. to protest Congress certifying the election victory of now-President Joe Biden.

The New York District Attorney’s office has not immediately responded to request for comment. Despite Trump’s claim of a Tuesday arrest, a spokesperson for the ex-president told The Daily Beast that there has been “no notification” beyond “ illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office,” that prosecutors “decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level.”

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system,” the spokesperson added.

The expectations of an indictment come amid a probe focused on hush money Trump allegedly directed be paid to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair with the former president. Last week, Manhattan prosecutors gave the clearest signal yet that Trump was to be indicted by inviting the former president to testify to a grand jury, the New York Times reported.

Michael Cohen, who testified to a grand jury in the case earlier this week, criticized his former boss’ post. “#DiaperDonald clearly knows something not yet disclosed to the public,” he wrote Saturday morning.

Jonathan Turley, an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School who is “highly critical of the case” against the ex-president, criticized Trump’s call for his supporters to take action: “However, given recent history, Trump needs to tap down any inflammatory rhetoric as we move forward,” he wrote on Twitter.

—Zachary Petrizzo and Josh Fiallo contributed reporting.