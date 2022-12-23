Jan. 6 Committee Finally Drops Its Full Report

The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its final 845-page report on Thursday after a sweeping investigation that spanned 18 months, and included more than 1,000 interviews, 11 public hearings, and six criminal referrals.

Read the committee’s full report here.

The eight-chapter report places the blame for the events of Jan. 6, 2021, squarely on “one man”: Former President Donald Trump. Calling him the “central cause” of the insurrection, the report states plainly, “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

The report alleges that Trump acted illegally when he took part in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, resulting in the attack on the Capitol—which he did nothing to stop—and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk.”

Instead, in what committee vice chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called one of the most “shameful findings from our hearings” in her foreword to the report, Trump sat and watched the riot unfold on television in real time, ignoring the urgent pleas from “dozens” of his aides to issue a statement telling his supporters to disperse.

“In addition to being unlawful, as described in this report, this was an utter moral failure—and a clear dereliction of duty...” Cheney wrote. “No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office.”

The report is the result of 18 months of exhaustive investigation by the House committee, which saw its nine members interview more than 1,000 people, poured over more than one million pages’ worth of documents, and preside over nine public hearings in which 70 witnesses gave testimony.

“As the Select Committee concludes its work, their words must be a clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy and to give our vote only to those dutiful in their defense of our Constitution,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in the report’s forward.

In a furious response posted to Truth Social in the minutes after the report’s publication, Trump said, “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the ‘Peacefully and Patrioticly’ words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud.”

“WITCH HUNT!” he concluded.

In releasing their executive summary on Monday, the committee already announced what was expected to be the report’s biggest bombshell: a recommendation that the Department of Justice charge Donald Trump for inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding, and committing conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The panel also urged the DOJ to charge Trump lawyer John Eastman.

Many of the investigation’s most jaw-dropping revelations came out during public hearings, including evidence that Trump knew the crowd at the Capitol was armed, his unprecedented push to install mid-level DOJ attorney Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general to help keep him in power, and White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s stunning claim that Trump tried to strangle a Secret Service agent while demanding he be driven to the Capitol mid-riot.

In the past 18 months, Congress referred four more Trump loyalists to the DOJ for contempt of Congress charges after they ignored subpoenas from the committee: former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former economics advisor Peter Navarro, former social media guru Dan Scavino and former chief of staff Mark Meadows. The feds ended up charging Bannon, who was found guilty, and Navarro, whose prosecution is ongoing.

This is a breaking story, and will be updated.