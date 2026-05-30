Politics

Trump Claims ‘Male Model’ Professed His Love to Him

AWKWARD

“He said, ‘I love you, sir,’” the president recalled of the memorable interaction.

Mary Papenfuss
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

President Donald Trump got dreamy on Friday as he recalled the day a “male model” professed his love to him.

“He said, ‘I love you, sir,’” Trump recounted in an interview with daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox News.

The male model in question was not a model at all. It was Jaxson Dart, the 23-year-old quarterback for the New York Giants, and Trump is clearly a fan.

US President Donald Trump is welcomed by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart before delivering a speech about the economy at Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026. Trump is the first sitting president to visit the northern New York City suburbs since Gerald Ford in 1976. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart served as Donald Trump's hype man at a rally in New York on May 22. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“I wish I looked just like Jaxson Dart,” he told his daughter-in-law. “Is he a male model? He is a handsome guy, a beautiful guy. Conservative guy,” Trump added.

Dart triggered an uproar last week when he introduced Trump at a rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, where he gushed, “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here... I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured [sic] to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

Dart’s teammate, Abdul Carter, called out the quarterback’s praise of Trump on X, as well as in comments to reporters Friday.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House on May 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is flying to Sterling, Virginia to attend a LIV Golf dinner. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump called Dart "a beautiful guy." Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Some things are bigger than football,” Carter said after practice. “Jaxson is one of our leaders. He’s the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself in what he does, but he represents all of us. And that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.”

But ”if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that, but to show the world," Carter said.

“That doesn’t mean that we have to spread hate,” he added, and emphasized that the men will continue to work together on the team, noting that he wants to move past the conflict.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House and Dart for comment on Trump’s latest musings about the quarterback.

Trump has an eye for handsome men. He gushed earlier this month over ‘handsome” male graduates at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. He highlighted one grad who “earned a perfect score on every fitness test.” This “guy must be something. I think we’ll have to invite him up,” Trump said from the podium. “I want to check him out.”

Mary Papenfuss

Mary Papenfuss

Reporter

mary.papenfuss@thedailybeast.com

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