Trump Claims ‘Male Model’ Professed His Love to Him

President Donald Trump got dreamy on Friday as he recalled the day a “male model” professed his love to him.

“He said, ‘I love you, sir,’” Trump recounted in an interview with daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox News.

The male model in question was not a model at all. It was Jaxson Dart, the 23-year-old quarterback for the New York Giants, and Trump is clearly a fan.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart served as Donald Trump's hype man at a rally in New York on May 22. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“I wish I looked just like Jaxson Dart,” he told his daughter-in-law. “Is he a male model? He is a handsome guy, a beautiful guy. Conservative guy,” Trump added.

Dart triggered an uproar last week when he introduced Trump at a rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, where he gushed, “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here... I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured [sic] to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

Dart’s teammate, Abdul Carter, called out the quarterback’s praise of Trump on X, as well as in comments to reporters Friday.

Trump called Dart "a beautiful guy." Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Some things are bigger than football,” Carter said after practice. “Jaxson is one of our leaders. He’s the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself in what he does, but he represents all of us. And that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.”

But ”if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that, but to show the world," Carter said.

“That doesn’t mean that we have to spread hate,” he added, and emphasized that the men will continue to work together on the team, noting that he wants to move past the conflict.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House and Dart for comment on Trump’s latest musings about the quarterback.