Teammate Slams Star NFL QB for Shameless Trump Suck-Up

The New York Giants’ MAGA QB has been called out by a teammate for being President Donald Trump’s hype man at a rally.

Jaxson Dart introduced Trump ahead of his speech in New York on Friday. After riling up the crowd, he said, “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here, and without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured (sic) to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

The introduction went viral on X, where Dart’s teammate, Abdul Carter, watched it in disbelief.

“Thought this s--t was AI,” Carter posted on Saturday morning, “what we doing man.”

Abdul Cater’s post on Saturday—the morning after his QB, Jaxson Dart, introduced Donald Trump at a rally. X

Dart, 23, is a native of Utah who played college football at the University of Mississippi, but was vouching for Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler in his adopted state. Abdul Carter, 22, is a linebacker from Philadelphia. They are both entering their second season in the league.

The duo appeared close during the most recent Giants season. A Getty Images photographer captured them celebrating together after they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28, which was the Giants’ first win of four on the season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants and Abdul Carter #51 of the New York Giants celebrate following a win against the Los Angeles Chargers after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello/Getty Images

Many theorized online that Dart’s stunt would impact the New York locker room.

“Giants falling apart before the season even starts,” said one user.

“Talk to your boy this is not going to fly in New York,” said another. “He just separated the Fanbase with that move. What a dummy,”

Many criticized Dart for wading into Republican politics while playing quarterback for a team in New York, a blue stronghold. X

Others criticized Carter for calling out his teammate publicly rather than in private.

“Abdul, you’re playing in the biggest market in the world,” one wrote. “Please be smarter. You’re obviously going to delete this within the next 24 hours. Mature up.”

Trump has an on-and-off relationship with the NFL and was especially outraged that Bad Bunny, an American hailing from Puerto Rico, was the Super Bowl halftime performer last season.

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day,” he wrote on Truth Social.