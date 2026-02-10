Megyn Kelly Shouts at Piers Morgan in Bad Bunny Super Bowl Meltdown

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl rage culminated in an on-air meltdown at Piers Morgan during his show on Monday.

Kelly, who had previously said that she would be changing the channel as soon as Bad Bunny’s halftime show began and that she liked her halftime shows “in English from ppl who love America,” was invited onto the Monday episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss the topic with the 60-year-old British host.

“I’m sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America,” Kelly argued, becoming increasingly visibly irate as she continued to rant, “Who gives a damn that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States? We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish.”

“This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country, not for the Latinos, not for one small group, but for the country. We don’t need a Black national anthem. We don’t need a Spanish-speaking non-English performer. And we don’t need an ICE or America hater featured as our primetime entertainment.”

Bad Bunny paid tribute to his native Puerto Rico in spades during his halftime performance at Sunday's Super Bowl. Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

When Morgan pointed out that the U.S. does not have one official language—President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14224 in March 2025 designating English as the nation’s official language, but it is not a federal statute, which would require an act of Congress—Kelly became even more incensed, telling Morgan that his attitude was the reason Great Britain has lost its culture.

“You ceded your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who came in and took over and now it’s gone. We’re not allowing that here,” Kelly told Morgan. “Whether it’s Hispanic, whether it’s Muslim, it’s not happening in the United States of America. That’s why President Trump was elected. And whether it’s Bad Bunny, who is American but refuses to speak English in his performances, or anybody else, we have to keep the Super Bowl, which is a quintessential American event.”

“The halftime show and everything around it needs to stay quintessentially American, not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie.”

Kelly also ranted about Bad Bunny’s political views, arguing that they were the reason his selection as halftime performer was offensive, rather than the content of the performance itself.

Bad Bunny's halftime show was a love letter to Latin culture on America's biggest sporting stage. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

“It’s about him being chosen as the Super Bowl performer. Somebody who’s been an outspoken critic, of course, of the Trump administration and of America and our anti-immigrant policies,” Kelly said, adding, “This is long before the current controversy over ICE,” a reference to the recent wave of anti-ICE protests in the wake of escalating anti-immigration crackdowns across the country and the killings of citizens like Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Bad Bunny acknowledged the protests during his acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, opening it with the catchphrase, “ICE out.”

”He doesn’t want illegals deported from this country. Well, too bad because the majority of Americans do want that and are not shy about pushing for it. And that’s why President Trump got elected.”

Contrary to Kelly’s claims that the majority of Americans support the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, recent polling shows that Donald Trump has the highest disapproval rating since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with 56 percent of Americans disapproving of his performance as president.

Additional polling shows that just 39 percent of Americans approve of the way the Trump White House is handling the issue of immigration, down from 50 percent at the beginning of Trump’s second term in office.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans surveyed felt that ICE agents had “gone too far,” a perspective Trump himself acknowledged when he withdrew Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino from Minneapolis and replaced him with border czar Tom Homan in what he described as an attempt to “de-escalate” the situation on the ground.

Despite rapidly losing ground with voters on the issue of immigration, MAGA-friendly commentators sought to weaponize the issue in their screeds against Bad Bunny’s Sunday performance, which was the first Super Bowl halftime show delivered entirely in Spanish.

President Donald Trump even weighed in, calling the performance one of the worst halftime shows ever and complaining, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”