MAGA Pre-Melts Down at ‘Fake American’ Halftime Show

Multiple MAGA-friendly celebrities have come out in opposition to the official Super Bowl halftime show due to Bad Bunny’s involvement just hours before the performance.

Jake Paul, an influencer and boxer, announced on X that he was “purposefully turning off the halftime show” and encouraged others to do the same.

“Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them),” he continued.

“You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime.”

Paul, who moved to Puerto Rico—where Bad Bunny, a U.S. citizen, is from—in 2021 for tax reasons, added, “A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

He was joined in his outrage by his brother Logan, who also moved to the U.S. territory in 2021. Asked on the red carpet of a Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco if he was excited for the halftime show, Paul simply replied, “No,“ before walking off.

A clip of his comment was then reposted by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who added, “Same.”

Earlier, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who has previously endorsed Donald Trump for president and played golf with him, shared his intention to watch the alternative halftime show arranged by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA in a post on X.

“Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad,” Favre wrote. “I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show.”

In a clip from his podcast, Favre said of his decision, “Nothing against Bad Bunny, I really don’t know what he sings. That doesn’t mean I like him or dislike him, but I’m going to go with what I know.”

MAGA outrage against Bad Bunny, who is from Puerto Rico and thus a U.S. citizen, has been building since his appearance was first announced, culminating in the establishment of “The All-American Halftime Show” featuring Kid Rock.

While those in the MAGAverse are opting to watch Turning Point USA’s halftime show, more Americans are interested in watching the actual halftime show.

A survey released on Friday revealed that 35 percent of American adults are more interested in watching Bad Bunny’s halftime performance compared to 28 percent who are opting for Kid Rock’s, with the division essentially split along party lines.