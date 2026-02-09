MAGA Melts Down at Super Bowl Show They Said They’d Boycott

President Donald Trump and his supporters raced to social media following the conclusion of Bad Bunny’s groundbreaking Super Bowl halftime performance to lodge various complaints, despite previously claiming that they would be boycotting the show.

Both the president and the White House aired their complaints, with the White House posting on X during the performance, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

The president, meanwhile, waited until the performance had concluded to vent his frustrations on Truth Social, complaining that, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day,” he added.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

His language mimicked that of his supporters, who were also quick to complain about Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language performance as the first solo Latin artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who had previously said she would be changing the channel during the halftime show, posted on X that she likes her halftime shows “in English from ppl who love America.”

Trump’s 2024 campaign manager posted on X during the performance, “No Hablo ....just saying,” and tagged the NFL.

Bad Bunny was joined by Lady Gaga during his halftime performance. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former deputy FBI director Dan Bongino posted in celebration of Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show featuring Kid Rock, writing, “Kid Rock > Sad Bunny. Congrats TPUSA.”

The DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon quoted her mother asking her, “Who is this Bad Bunny? He wears dresses? And hates America? Why?” and shared her response in an X post, assuring her mom, “Don’t worry mom, we aren’t watching him.”

Fox’s Laura Ingraham described Bad Bunny’s halftime performance as the “worst half-time show ever” and praised Turning Point USA’s halftime show, calling it a “real American half-time show” where “most Americans could understand the lyrics.”

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz called for Jay Z’s partnership with the NFL to come to an end, writing on X, “The Jay-Z/@RocNation partnership with the NFL should come to an end soon. America haters should not be in charge of selecting halftime performers for Americas game. Terrible!” Jay Z’s Roc Nation has been producing the Super Bowl halftime show since 2020.

Far-right commentator Matt Walsh also weighed in with a post critical of the NFL, writing, “Having the halftime show for your biggest game of the year in a language almost none of your lifelong fans can understand, while waving the flags of countries that none them are from, is the biggest f--k you that I’ve ever seen a corporation give to its own consumers.”

Bad Bunny was also joined by fellow Puerto Rican Ricky Martin during his halftime performance. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Failed presidential candidate Sarah Palin shared a video of her and her father watching the performance with the caption, “My dad, watching half-time with me, asking, ‘You sure you got this on the right channel? What……’”

My dad, watching half-time with me, asking, “You sure you got this on the right channel? What…… “ pic.twitter.com/wcAENjIx4K — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) February 9, 2026

Other MAGA supporters invoked ICE, with the popular X account @EndWokeness asking, “Is this a Halftime Show or an ad for ICE?” in response to a display during Bad Bunny’s performance featuring flags from every country in North and South America, including his own native Puerto Rico.

Trump hanger-on Laura Loomer was particularly incensed, posting on X, “Illegal aliens and Latin hookers twerking at the SuperBowl. Not a single white person or English translation at the Super Bowl. This isn’t White enough for me.”

“Cant even watch a Super Bowl anymore because immigrants have literally ruined everything.”

Bad Bunny featured flags from every North, Central and South American country in his performance. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

She also posted, “SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID AT THE SUPER BOWL! What are all of these foreign flags?????” and a video from the performance featuring the flags, demanding an apology from the NFL.

“The ⁦@NFL should apologize to the American people for flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags. Totally disgraceful. There’s nothing American about any of this.”