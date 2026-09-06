Trump Covers Up New Hair to Golf With Fox News Star

President Donald Trump arrived in New Jersey for the weekend with a new look on his head—and a familiar face from Fox News by his side.

The president showed off a noticeably darker, tousled head of brown hair when he landed in Morristown on Friday for a long weekend at his Bedminster golf club. Hours later, he was on the links with Fox News star Bret Baier, National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton, and several others—though his new ‘do was safely tucked beneath a red MAGA hat.

Donald Trump spent his weekend golfing with Fox News star Bret Baier. realmichaelsolakiewicz/Instagram/realmichaelsolakiewicz/Instagram

The dramatic hair switch came just days after Trump once again insisted that he doesn’t wear a wig, amid months of speculation about what exactly is going on atop his head.

His latest look appeared markedly different from the gray-blond comb-over he has sported in recent weeks, with his usual side part flipped to the opposite side and the hair looking noticeably darker and more tousled.

Trump's latest hair change has sparked fresh questions. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The golf outing also came just two days after Fox abruptly announced that longtime Trump-friendly host Maria Bartiromo was leaving the network, effective immediately. Her bio and other information about Bartiromo, who has worked for Fox for more than 12 years, have been scrubbed from the network’s website.

Fox called Bartiromo’s departure a “business decision” and did not provide further details.

Maria Bartiromo is out at Fox News. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Bartiromo had already been off the air for several weeks, with her last appearance coming on Aug. 9. Fox said her shows would continue under new names with rotating hosts, including Jason Chaffetz temporarily taking over Sunday Morning Futures.

Reports have linked her exit to allegations that she shared internal network guidance with the White House.

Status reported that she informed the White House about Fox’s secret instructions to avoid promoting Trump’s election conspiracies on the air.

Bartiromo’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, insisted she wasn’t abruptly fired, and says he has the receipts to prove it.

Trump himself appeared surprised by the news, praising Bartiromo on Truth Social after Fox announced her departure. “Three different shows, always number one,” Trump wrote, calling her “a total professional, and a true warrior.”

Trump’s Saturday round with Baier offered an especially conspicuous bit of Fox News camaraderie. A photo of the president and the six players joining him was posted on Instagram by social media content promoter and Trump supporter Michael Solakiewicz. The group shot also included Clayton.

Fox News star Bret Baier hit the links this weekend with Donald Trump. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Trump’s Saturday schedule was otherwise light: his public calendar showed him at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster for the weekend.