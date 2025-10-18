Trump Crows About Lethal Drug Boat Strike While Millions Protest Him

As millions of people staged more than 2,600 protests around the world in what’s being described as the largest ever collective demonstration against Donald Trump, the president is demonstrating precisely why people are rallying against tyranny.

In a Saturday afternoon Truth Social post, Trump announced that he had overseen yet another lethal strike on what he claimed was a drug boat traveling in international waters.

The president wrote, “It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route.” A video attached to the post purportedly features footage of the strike.

Trump noted that while four people were on board, only two were killed, and that the two survivors will be returned to Ecuador and Colombia, their countries of origin

Truth Social

The president’s post confirms prior reporting from Reuters on Thursday that revealed the strike had left two survivors.

The vessel is the latest in a rapidly growing number of boats targeted by the Trump administration in international waters, with the administration targeting at least six since early September.

Trump’s campaign against supposed “narcoterrorists” traveling to the U.S. from Venezuela has killed at least 29 people, with the latest strike being the first to leave any survivors.

Ignoring both local and international outcry and legal experts, including the military’s own lawyers and at least one senior military commander, Trump has continued to escalate his war on drugs, confirming on Wednesday that had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice authored a secret memo designed to legitimize the president’s strikes, arguing that he is able to order deadly strikes because of the “imminent threat” posed to Americans by drug cartels.

The same argument is used by the president himself, most recently in his Saturday Truth Social post in which he said, “At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore.”

“Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea.” The Trump administration has yet to provide evidence to the public that the people on board the vessels it has targeted were transporting drugs or were confirmed members of Tren de Aragua.

Millions of people around the world participated in 'No Kings' protests against President Donald Trump on Saturday, October 18. Damon Coulter/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Trump’s post about the strike came as millions of people attended more than 2,600 protests worldwide in a follow-up to the first “No Kings” protests in June.

While the majority of protests took place in the U.S., there were smaller satellite protests in Paris, Tokyo, Lisbon, Berlin, Rome, London, Stockholm, Ottawa, Copenhagen, Mexico City and Madrid.