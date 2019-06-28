CHEAT SHEET
I'M THE GREATEST
Donald Trump Declares Himself the Winner of the Second Dem Debate
He's supposed to be representing the United States at the G20 summit in Japan, but Donald Trump still found time to send out a self-absorbed tweet about Thursday night's Democratic debate. Trump criticized the Democratic candidates for each promising that their healthcare proposals would cover people living in the country illegally. “All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!?” Trump wrote, claiming that he was now guaranteed to be re-elected in 2020: “That’s the end of that race!” Trump also mocked the Democrats during a meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel, telling her that he'd rather be “spending time with you than watching the debate.”