Donald Trump Defends Baby Incident
During a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Donald Trump decided to relitigate an incident from earlier in the week in Virginia during which he pretended to like the fact that a baby was crying at his event but then said moments later, "Actually, I was only kidding. You can get that baby out of here." After retelling the story, Trump accused the media of being "dishonest" with headlines that claimed he "threw the baby out" of the arena. He later added, "I don't throw babies out, believe me. I love babies."