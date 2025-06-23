We have a new ‘covfefe‘.

President Donald Trump managed to spell his own name wrong on his Truth Social account on Sunday.

In a message celebrating the return of the B-2 pilots from Iran and thanking them for their service, Trump signed off DONAKD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES! ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly tired and emotional after hours of posting online—including a 328-word essay eviscerating rogue Republican Thomas Massie—the presidential finger got the neighboring ‘L’ and ‘K’ keys mixed up in the post-bombing excitement.

Oops! Donald Trump spells his own name wrong in Truth Social post. screen grab

The post was up briefly before being deleted and replaced with the correct spelling, although, of course, it was archived forever on the internet.

Trump has form for getting as creative with language as he does with hairstyles and bronzer and website design.

May 31, 2017, will be remembered as the day Trump invented the word “Covfefe“.

It was birthed in a tweet that read “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The world presumed Trump meant to write “coverage” and left it up for six hours before it was deleted. Then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer would later earn his cheque by stating, “I think the President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

A LA Pride Resist March in 2017 references Trump's Covfefe tweet mishap. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The word ‘covfefe’ soon became plastered over everything from coffee cups to T-shirts to license plates, as well as countless memes.

Trump would christen his Truth Social account in 2020 by posting ”I’M BACK! #COVFEFE."

Proving he doesn’t spell-check his posts in the heat of the moment, in the past Trump has posted about an “unpresidented act”, once claimed Barack Obama planned to “tapp” his phones and let us know he was “honered” to serve America. He has also used the word “stollen” several times online.

In 2019, the president spelt his surname as “Ttump.” At the time Jimmy Kimmel assumed “When your fingers are covered in dipping sauce, that happens.” The year before, after his wife, Melania, returned from a stint in hospital, Trump tweeted “Melanie is doing and feeling really well.”