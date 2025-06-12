Trump Launches $5M Visa on World’s Cheapest-Looking Website

Donald Trump has finally launched the Trump Card website, which is set to offer permanent residency in the U.S. for anyone who can afford the $5 million gold card price tag. But the White House certainly didn’t pay top dollar for the web design.

Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday: “Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the greatest country and market anywhere in the world. It’s called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!”

This is the actual form global millionaires are being asked to fill in. trumpcard.gov

The clunky-looking site, offers a sign-up form, with a host of different-sized fonts, where the world's richest individuals are invited to apply for permanent American residency.

Perhaps because of its homemade appearance, the single-page site twice includes the phrase, “An official website of the United States government.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick co-signed the announcement, posting on his X account, “the wait is over” with a link to the TrumpCard.Gov website.

Details of the card’s terms and conditions remain unclear and the website offers little information. So far, the TrumpCard.Gov site—also promoted on Trump’s social media—merely allows interested parties to enter their information “to be notified the moment access opens.”

The site is accepting applications from eight regions: Europe, Asia (including the Middle East), North America, Oceania, Central America, South America, the Caribbean and Africa. The website also requires visitors to select if they want an individual or business application.

When Trump first floated the concept in February he did not rule out the possibility of Russian oligarchs purchasing the super-sized green card.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds "The Trump Card" on Air Force One. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Last month, Lutnick suggested the card could help wipe out the $36 trillion federal debt.

“These are going to be great people who are going to come and bring businesses and opportunity to America, and they’re going to pay $5 million,” Lutnick said. “If there are 200,000 people who pay, that’s a trillion dollars. That pays for everything.”

Trump flashed a gold card displaying his face and signature in April while on Air Force Once, however the launch has been delayed. He initially pitched the card to replace the EB-5 investor program visa, which sees potential citizens investing between $800,000 and $1.05 million to obtain a green card for residency.

In February, the president said the card would provide a route to full citizenship. “Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card.”