Here’s Your First Look at Trump’s $5 Million ‘Gold Card’

President Donald Trump’s $5 million “gold card” visa program may soon be available to purchase.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Thursday, the president unveiled the gold card for the first time and announced that it was going to be released in “about less than two weeks.”

“For $5 million this could be yours,” Trump told reporters. “That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It’s the gold card, the Trump card,” he continued, flexing the card, which fittingly has his face on it.

When asked by a reporter who the first buyer was, the president said, “Me. I am the first.”

As for the second buyer, Trump said he doesn’t know but the card “will be out in about less than two weeks probably.”

“Pretty exciting, right?,” the president asked. “Anybody want to buy one?”

US President Donald Trump holds the $5 million dollar Gold Card as he speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One, en route to Miami, Florida on April 3, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump initially announced the gold card, essentially an upgraded version of a green card that’s exclusively affordable by the wealthy, in February.

“We’re going to be selling a gold card,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office at the time. “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that’s going to give you Green Card privileges, plus.”

“Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card,”he continued. “They’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it’s going to be extremely successful.”

The president’s gold card soft launch comes on the heels of a stock market plummet as a result of his sweeping tariffs on global trade partners Wednesday. Addressing the state of the economy on Thursday, Trump said it was “to be expected.”

“This is a patient that was very sick. We inherited, we really inherited, a terrible economy, as you know, with a lot of problems, including loss of manufacturing and plants closed up all over the country,” he continued. “It was a sick patient, and went through an operation on Liberation Day. And it’s going to be, it’s going to be a booming country, a very booming country.”