Donald Trump Dines on Steak in Sky as SNAP and Travel Chaos Rages
Donald Trump was dining on skirt steak topped with pears, goat’s cheese, and lemon tahini dressing as the food stamps of millions of Americans remained in limbo due to the government shutdown. Trump’s communications adviser, Margo Martin, posted the Air Force One in-flight menu on Sunday as the president flew to the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions game at Northwest Stadium in Maryland. Martin posted the photo of the meal on her Instagram stories, served with candied walnuts and candy cane beets. Last week, Trump was praising Walmart’s 2025 $39.33 Thanksgiving package, claiming it was 25 percent cheaper than last year’s offering. However the fine print revealed the 2025 bundle had 22 items compared to 29 in the 2024 offering. The government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has also impacted flights as well as SNAP food benefits. Airlines cancelled over 2,500 flights by Saturday evening to adhere to the FAA’s mandate to reduce air traffic. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Sunday “Two weeks before Thanksgiving, you’re going to see air travel reduced to a trickle.” Trump was loudly booed at the NFL game as he read out the military Oath of Enlistment to swear in new troops on Veterans Day weekend. On Sunday evening, the Senate voted 60-40 on a deal aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. It now goes to the House, and if successful, moves on to Donald Trump’s desk.