Donald Trump Dishes Details of Qassem Soleimani Killing to Elite Donors at Mar-a-Lago
President Trump reportedly recounted minute-by-minute details of the strike on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani to donors at a private dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club Friday night. CNN obtained an audio tape of the speech in which Trump did not detail the specific threats against the U.S. that he says prompted the killing. But he did say that Soleimani was “saying bad things about our country” and then asked the patrons, “How much of this shit do we have to listen to?” The president could then be heard sharing in what it was like to watch surveillance video from “cameras that are miles in the sky” and to listen to military officials pinpoint the general’s location and count down to the hit. “Then all of a sudden, boom,” Trump can be heard saying. The president also again described watching the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who he said died “screaming” after a raid on his compound last year. “He was screaming, going crazy,” Trump said before joking that the Belgian Malinois dog that assisted in the Baghdadi raid “got more credit than I did” for the killing. “The dog Conan became very famous.”