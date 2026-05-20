Trump Dodges Female Reporter’s Question With Crack About Her Partner

President Donald Trump ignored a female reporter’s question during a press gaggle to complain about her congressman partner.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump was asked by Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich whether he’d had a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Instead of answering, Trump complained about Heinrich’s fiancé, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents a purple district in Pennsylvania that Democrats are hoping to flip in the November midterms.

President Trump has repeatedly disrespected female journalists, including personal attacks against 60 Minutes star Norah O’Donnell. CBS

“Well, her husband votes against me all the time. Can you imagine?” Trump said, apparently addressing the other reporters.

“I don’t know what’s with him. You better ask what’s with him,” he continued. “He likes voting against Trump. You know what happens with that? Doesn’t work out well. I don’t know why he does.”

He then took a question from another reporter asking about Taiwan.

The president has a well-documented habit of disrespecting female reporters asking routine questions.

By the Daily Beast’s count, he has personally attacked at least nine women journalists in the past six months, and accused others of asking “stupid” questions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has defended President Trump's insults against female journalists, saying the president is just "honest." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Just this month, he called CBS News star Norah O’Donnell “stupid”; melted down at MS NOW’s White House Correspondent Akayla Gardner; snarled at an unidentified reporter that she was a “stupid person,” and called ABC News reporter Rachel Scott was “one of the worst reporters.”

The White House has repeatedly denied the remarks have anything to do with the reporters’ gender, even though nearly all of Trump’s outbursts have been directed at women.

In November, Trump barked at a female reporter from Bloomberg who tried to ask him about the Epstein files to be “quiet, piggy.”

After that outburst, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a press briefing, “The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room. It’s one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president, because of his frankness.”