​Trump, 79, Abuses Female Reporter With Vile Insult

President Donald Trump couldn’t help himself from snapping at a female reporter—yet again.

The 79-year-old president became visibly irate when a female journalist confronted him on the price of his beloved White House ballroom, which could now cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

“We have a ballroom that’s under budget. It’s going up right here,” he said Tuesday afternoon just before departing Washington, D.C. for Beijing, China.

“I’ve doubled the size of it because we obviously need that. And we’re right now on budget, under budget and ahead of schedule,” he bragged.

A female reporter began to say, “the price has doubled,” when Trump swiftly cut her off, appearing to hunch down to her eye level.

“I doubled the size of it you dumb person! Doubled the size,” he snapped. “You are not a smart person.”

The cost of the president’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom doubled in the span of just five months.

The historic East Wing was torn down to make way for President Donald Trump's ballroom. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Last July, the White House announced that the swanky structure was expected to cost about $200 million. But in December, Trump casually mentioned that the cost of his dream ballroom had skyrocketed to a whopping $400 million.

Trump also assured Americans for months that the project would be funded by private donations from the rich and powerful eager to curry favor with the administration.

Trump regularly promotes renderings of his ballroom. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

After the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month was rocked by another failed assassination attempt on Trump, however, lawmakers were quick to push for taxpayer funding for the ballroom, which is expected to house a secure bunker.

The push for taxpayer funding for the ballroom now includes $1 billion to bankroll “security adjustments and upgrades” tied to the East Wing Modernization Project, including hardening of “above-ground and below-ground security features.”