Trump Blasts ‘Terrible’ Female ‘60 Minutes’ Reporter

President Donald Trump is still stewing about his 60 Minutes interview a week later, hitting out at the reporter involved.

After the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 25, the president sat down for a lengthy interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell, 52.

In the interview, O’Donnell asked Trump about 31-year-old suspected shooter Cole Tomas Allen’s manifesto, which he allegedly sent to family members shortly before the shooting.

Specifically, she asked the president about Allen’s rationalization that he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” the president responded. “Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

As O’Donnell was replying, asking if the president thought that Allen was referring to him, Trump steamrolled over her, ranting, “I’m not a pedophile. Excuse me. Excuse me. I’m not a pedophile. You read that c--p from some sick person? I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated.”

Trump spoke to O'Donnell the day after the WHCD shooting. 60 Minutes

“Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things,” he continued. “But I said to myself, ‘You know, I’ll do this interview and they’ll probably’— I read the manifesto. You know, he’s a sick person. But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I’m not any of those things.”

O’Donnell interjected at the time, “Mr. President, these are the gunman’s words.”

“You shouldn’t be reading that on 60 Minutes. You’re a disgrace. But go ahead. Let’s finish the interview,” Trump added, before ending with one last insulting comment aimed at O’Donnell: “You’re disgraceful.”

O‘Donnell moved on.

Over a week later, during a phone interview with the president on Monday, Salem News Channel’s Hugh Hewitt mentioned the exchange, telling Trump, “I’m not gonna ask you about the shooter’s manifesto, I can’t believe Norah O’Donnell did that... That was rehearsed of course, they wanted you to walk off.”

“Did you think about walking off?” Hewitt asked.

“No, because then you make it a bigger story, actually,“ he explained, before pivoting to complain about O’Donnell once more.

The president was still stewing about his interview with O'Donnell a week later. 60 Minutes

“She’s terrible, I mean, she’s interviewed me before... She’s a regular person that gets paid a lot of money. She’s no different. I could get any woman off the street practically and they would do just as good of job as her. There’s nothing special.”

“As soon as she said the word ‘manifesto,’ I said, ‘Here we go with the nonsense again,’ you know, this is a sick guy, a really sick guy, a deranged guy, and he writes stuff,” he added.

The official White House-affiliated @RapidResponse47 account later shared a clip of the president, claiming Trump “roasts” O’Donnell in the interview.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS News for comment.

RapidResponse47/X

Trump, 79, has a lengthy history of attacking female journalists in particular. He has dismissed Fox News’ token liberal Jessica Tarlov as being “one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television‚” and repeatedly clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, whom he once called “the worst reporter” and criticized for never smiling.

“I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth,” he told Collins in response to a question about the Epstein files.

In one of his most notorious incidents, the president snapped at a female reporter from Bloomberg who tried to ask him about the Epstein files, barking at her to be “quiet, piggy,” during a gaggle aboard Air Force One.

The White House later attempted to argue that this insult was merely an example of the president’s frankness, which was one of the qualities that endeared him to the American people.

“The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in a press briefing. “It’s one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president, because of his frankness.”