Trump Doubles Down on Dem Attacks After GOP Begs Him to Cool It

President Donald Trump went on a fresh Truth Social rampage against Democrats after Republican lawmakers pleaded with him to dial down the rhetoric.

Trump once again turned the heat up against his foes by reposting statements that skewered six Democrats who urged U.S. service members to refuse illegal orders in a video message that the president earlier branded as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

“Go get all those traitorous sons of b—-s for sedition at the very least,” one user reposted by the president wrote. “These pompous traitorous communists should be impeached and prosecuted.”

President Donald Trump went on a Truth Social posting spree condemning Democrats on Sunday. President Donald Trump on Truth Social

“The Democrats’ video appears to be an active call to action to our military members to defy or take out our duly elected President. We can’t just laugh it off Conservative’s [sic],” another post read. “We have to stop tolerating the DemSurrection. We really need to see some legal action against the Democrat Domestic Terrorist party.”

Another post cited “crystal clear” federal law in stating that “you don’t get to tell the U.S. military to ignore the Commander-in-Chief.”

Trump also reposted an AI-generated image depicting him in a gold crown and a suit of armor as he looms menacingly over a kneeling Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Adam Schiff—all Democrats in the Senate.

The AI-generated image shows Trump lording over kneeling Democratic senators. President Donald Trump on Truth Social

In a minute-long video released last week, Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly joined Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Jason Crow in advising members of the military and the intelligence community to “refuse illegal orders.”

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our constitution,” they said.

The video sent Trump into a raging tailspin on Truth Social that included a chilling call to “hang” the Democrats.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” he wrote. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

The White House later denied that Trump was calling for the execution of Democratic lawmakers, who by then had already begun receiving a barrage of threats, according to Slotkin.

Trump’s posts raised alarm even among Republican ranks, with several lawmakers chastising the president’s incendiary rhetoric.

“If you take at face value the idea that calling your opponents traitors and then specifically saying that it warrants the death penalty is reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible,” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday. “It’s not something that is helping the country heal wounds. I think it stirs things up, and really, I think we can do better.”

“I would tone down the rhetoric and tone down the theme here. I would emphasize more what I discussed, and that is, these orders are not illegal,” Texas Rep. Mike McCaul told ABC’s This Week.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on their remarks.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis similarly expressed alarm over Trump’s posts last week.