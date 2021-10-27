Trump Backs Bolsonaro’s Re-Election as Brazil’s Senate Votes to Charge Him
IMPECCABLE TIMING
Former President Donald Trump demonstrated remarkable timing Tuesday, announcing his endorsement of the president of Brazil’s re-election bid the same night as the country’s senate recommended its leader face criminal charges. Trump wrote, “President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the years... Brazil is lucky to have a man such as Jair Bolsonaro working for them. He is a great President and will never let the people of his great country down.” The Brazilian senate voted 7-4 to recommend that Jair Bolsonaro face crimes against humanity charges and others for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll, just over 600,000, is second only to that of the United States. Bolsonaro himself has refused to be vaccinated.