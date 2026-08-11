Trump Escalates Attacks on His Foes With Twisted New Smear

President Donald Trump has escalated the attacks on his political foes by adding another twisted smear to his MAGA vocabulary.

Trump, 80, has a history of obsessing over certain phrases, including his grammatically challenged “Dumocrats,” which he often needs to explain.

While signing an executive order in the White House on Monday, Trump used a soft question on his advice for the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections to take his latest insult out for a spin.

President Donald Trump has another insult for Democrats. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“We have jihadists being elected all over the place,” Trump said, adding, “We have this whether it’s communism, jihadism...”

Trump has been throwing out the communist line over the past weeks; however, the president appears to be heightening his rhetoric, CNN notes. Trump added Monday that a friend told him to use the term “jihadists.”

Trump did not specify who he was referring to with the smear, although the president has called Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist elected as New York City’s first Muslim mayor in November, a “pure, true communist.”

Zohran Mamdani met Donald Trump in the White House. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

He also appears to have stepped up his smears after progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary election last week.

The president has referred to El-Sayed, who is Muslim, as a “communist loser who hates Jews and Israel” on Truth Social.

The president posted a fear-mongering photo of El-Sayed on Truth Social on Monday evening, adding the caption, “They are coming for your home and your belongings.”

Donald Trump posts about Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed. Truth Social

Last week, after El-Sayed’s electoral success, the senior president posted an image of himself and his wife, Melania Trump, 56, alongside El-Sayed, 41, and his wife, Dr. Sarah Jukaku, with the caption: “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s.”

Trump deliberately used El-Sayed’s full name, a choice that echoes his repeated emphasis on Barack Obama’s middle name, “Hussein.”

The president used El-Sayed's full name in his post. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

El-Sayed does not identify as a communist or socialist, but comes from the progressive side of the Democratic Party. The Michigan-born epidemiologist would become the Senate’s first Muslim member if he is elected in November.

During his White House remarks on Monday about the unnamed “jihadists,” Trump suggested they had “come from other failed countries,” but said he wouldn’t mention which one to avoid a possible “controversy.”

He then immediately continued, “They come from countries that are not great. They come from, let’s say, as an example, Somalia. They come in and then they tell us how our Constitution, how our Declaration of Independence, how it works. Uh, it doesn’t work that way. And they’re not smart. They have no aptitude.”

One of Trump’s regular foes is Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia, but arrived in the U.S. as a 12-year-old refugee in 1995. She is now a naturalized citizen.

Trump has regularly berated the 43-year-old, and posted on Truth Social in January that she should be “sent back to Somalia” to “MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar, Democrat from Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, Democrat from Michigan, shout as President Donald Trump at the State of the Union in February. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper discussed Trump’s new “jihadist” smear on AC360 on Monday, noting it plays to “the worst stereotypes.”

While Trump claimed on Monday his friend has suggested he use the term “jihadists,” he previously mentioned it on his social media several years ago.

He posted on Truth Social in November 2023, that he wanted to restore a travel ban on “terror-plagued countries,” entering the U.S., claiming that “if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country.”

A post in September 2024, also saw Trump post a video where he again promoted his earlier travel bans, saying that kept “terrorists, jihadists and violent extremists” out of the U.S.